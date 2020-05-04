Ziggler on cashing in MITB: “it all happened because of the fans”

Dolph Ziggler on his MITB Cash-In:

“It wasn’t me cashing it, it was an entire fanbase getting behind someone who they could tell had it. Who they could tell could put the time in, and who they could tell was getting the shaft left and right backstage and continues too,” Ziggler noted.

“I walked out and I wanted to be all business. When my music hit and I stepped through the curtain, it hit me like 10,000 bees stinging me. I loved that an injured Del Rio almost had me beat three different times. It’s a thing of beauty, whether you know how good I am at wrestling, or if you’re a fan of the business or if you don’t know what the hell is going on, you watch those four minutes, you live and die three different times. I don’t know if that could happen to anybody else. It all happened because of the fans.”