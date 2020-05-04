WWE is now selling Superstar-theme face masks for charity

With most of the world wearing face masks while out in public now, WWE has started selling their own with Superstar-themed designs … and the money is going to charity.

WWE Shop announced all of the net proceeds from the purchase of the WWE face masks will go to the Americares Foundation, who are delivering critically needed medical supplies to health care workers.

The masks are also compatible with the CDC’s guidance for non-medical face coverings.

Superstars with their own themed face mask include: Triple H, Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Edge, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, Ultimate Warrior, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Kane, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.