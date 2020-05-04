WWE joins other sports leagues in The Real Heroes Project

WWE, with the participation of John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair, is part of The Real Heroes Project, a a collaborative initiative between 14 professional sports leagues to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes representing the ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA and WWE are dedicating their jerseys and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis.

With the help of creative agency 72andSunny, creative production company Hecho Studios, and media publication Adweek, the multi-league public service announcement will debut this Wednesday, May 6 across league and team platforms.

Starting today, each participating athlete will share a personal thank you message to their healthcare hero on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of their healthcare hero.