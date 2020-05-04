Stephanie McMahon to participate in virtual talk about women in sport

On Wednesday May 6, WWE Chief Brand Office Stephanie McMahon will be participating in a virtual talk titled Women In The Business Of Sports hosted by The Female Quotient.

The talk will start at Noon and will last 30 minutes. Other speakers will include Heidi Browning, the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the NHL, along with Jill Gregory, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of NASCAR, and Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with my friend @ShelleyZalis to launch a new @femalequotient weekly digital series, Women in the Business of Sports, starting this Wednesday at 12pm EST! I hope you’ll join us and tune in,” McMahon wrote.

The virtual talk will happen on Zoom.