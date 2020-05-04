NXT talent defeat WWE main roster superstars on Raw

May 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. mth says:
    May 5, 2020 at 12:38 am

    If Vink has yet to debut in NXT, how is he an NXT talent? And how are they an “NXT team” if they aren’t a team in NXT? Vink debuted on RAW. They are a team on RAW. They are RAW talent.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jillian Hall

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal