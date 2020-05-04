News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s taped WWE RAW will take place from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL as the final red brand show before WWE Money In the Bank.

RAW will feature two non-title matches with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders. There will also be the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews’ replacement for the MITB Ladder Match. Also, MVP will lead WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but stay tuned for updates. Below is the current listing:

* Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne with MVP vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews’ replacement for the MITB Ladder Match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

