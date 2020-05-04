Ethan Page says Impact Wrestling has paid all talent for cancelled events

May 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“Personally, I have nothing but good things to say during this entire thing. We had three events cancelled that we got paid for and we didn’t even have to leave the house. In my contract it says if I don’t perform, I don’t get paid. But I didn’t perform and they still paid me. That just shows a different character than most companies in this situation and I’ll be happy to pay that forward, maybe even just telling you how good they’re treating us might be able to help them out.”

source: restlinginc.com

