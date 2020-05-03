Ryder says he won’t be working with Hawkins as a tag team on the indies

“So, Brian and I talked about this. We are not teaming. We are not teaming anywhere unless… one of the things we want to do is we do the Major Wrestling Figure live podcasts, but we’d like to put on live wrestling shows. I would love to team with him in that environment or I’d love to wrestle like the Rock N’ Roll Express or the Headbangers. But other than that, we’re going our own separate ways.”

source: Fightful