Ryder says he won’t be working with Hawkins as a tag team on the indies

May 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“So, Brian and I talked about this. We are not teaming. We are not teaming anywhere unless… one of the things we want to do is we do the Major Wrestling Figure live podcasts, but we’d like to put on live wrestling shows. I would love to team with him in that environment or I’d love to wrestle like the Rock N’ Roll Express or the Headbangers. But other than that, we’re going our own separate ways.”

source: Fightful

One Response

  1. Meh says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    I wonder if Curt Hawkins could co-exist with Big Cass as a tag team considering that they are both from the Queens part of the NY State. Maybe even call themselves The Kings of Queens.

