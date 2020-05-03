Owens takes up WWE’s offer to stay at home instead of working during pandemic

Speaking to French-Canadian sports network RDS, former Universal champion Kevin Owens said that he has not been at television tapings lately because WWE gave them the option not to travel if they want to, and he preferred to stay at home with his family during the pandemic rather than flying to Orlando for work.

On the post-Mania Raw, Owens cut a promo but that was filmed by his wife while they were at home and he has not been at the WWE Performance Center since WrestleMania was filmed over a month ago.

“The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family,” Owens said.

Owens also revealed that he believes he is suffering from a sprain or a slight fracture and X-rays will be necessary to determine the extent of his injury. KO said that the injury happened when he jumped from the WrestleMania sign onto Seth Rollins on a table during the pay-per-view.

The interview, in French, can be seen at RDS.CA.