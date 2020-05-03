Owens takes up WWE’s offer to stay at home instead of working during pandemic
Speaking to French-Canadian sports network RDS, former Universal champion Kevin Owens said that he has not been at television tapings lately because WWE gave them the option not to travel if they want to, and he preferred to stay at home with his family during the pandemic rather than flying to Orlando for work.
On the post-Mania Raw, Owens cut a promo but that was filmed by his wife while they were at home and he has not been at the WWE Performance Center since WrestleMania was filmed over a month ago.
“The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family,” Owens said.
Owens also revealed that he believes he is suffering from a sprain or a slight fracture and X-rays will be necessary to determine the extent of his injury. KO said that the injury happened when he jumped from the WrestleMania sign onto Seth Rollins on a table during the pay-per-view.
The interview, in French, can be seen at RDS.CA.
I can understand not wanting to travel, but they could easily have him doing some kind of vignette/ promo for the show. It would fill some of the time and he is good on the mic. If they did something like they are doing with Adam Cole (Bay-Bay) they could build up for a new feud. It would even be possible to use the current situation for the reason he is not able to be at Raw, “I want to be there kicking butt, but the travel restrictions mean I can’t!” (of course that is with the assumption that he is in Canada)
Or..he could just stay home, take a break from wrestling and be with his family? He’s a human being. Not there just for someone’s entertainment.
So much for the “WWE is forcing talent to work against their will’ narrative. So, now what?