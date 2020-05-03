Mike Kanellis: “205 was a blast for me”

“205 was a blast for me because I would always tell the guys, ‘Guys, we’re playing with house money right now.’ Especially when it was at the end of Smackdown ’cause this crowd doesn’t give a sh*t about us. So, if we go out there and they’re quiet, we’ll just come to the back and they’ll go. ‘Well, they’re tired. They just saw a Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin. Whatever, they’re tired.’ But, if we get them, they’re gonna think we’re the greatest workers in the world. So, whenever we would get them, we’d come to the back and they were like, ‘You guys are killing it, you guys know what you’re doing.’ So 205, actually, I loved. Even if people don’t watch it, I had a blast on it.”

source: Fightful