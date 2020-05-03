Jimmy Uso out for a long period of time due to knee injury

May 3, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Multiple industry insiders are reporting that Jimmy Uso is suffering from a knee injury and will require surgery, putting him on the sidelines for up to nine months.

It’s bad timing for the two brothers as they only just returned in January from a six-month absence and the injury will probably mean that Jey Uso will also be unused while his brother recovers.

It’s not known what kind of injury it is but it believed that it happened during the triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania.

