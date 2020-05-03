Jeff Hardy has opponent in mind for his retirement match

During the interview with Cory Graves On His Podcast Jeff Hardy had the following to say:

“One thing I forgot, I think I was gonna mention this a little bit ago when I did WWE Backstage up in LA” Hardy said on After The Bell Podcast.

“They asked me about Brock Lesnar and I totally forgot I was in this first match of his in WWE. I totally forgot about that so maybe, yeah, there’s one more thing I would love to do you know? Get my ass kicked by him again, maybe? He’s just intimidating and insanely gifted. To be as successful as he was in the MMA world? It’s just amazing. So yeah that’d be interesting, then maybe, maybe that can be my last match?”

Hardy also mentioned during the interview that he would like the idea of facing The Fiend in a ‘cinematic’ styled match at some point in the future Hardy Stated .. “He is very creative and would love to work with him before my time is done”