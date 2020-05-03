David Arquette Documentary Gets North American Distributor

Deadline reports that the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette has been picked up for North American distribution by Neon’s Super LTD. The documentary, which was set to debut at SXSW before the event’s cancellation, follows Arqeutte’s return to wrestling. It was directed by David Darg and Price James and filmed over three years. It features interviews with Patricia Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox and Ric Flair.

Here’s a synopsis: Following his infamous championship run as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he “won” the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for real this time.

Arquette, who is also an executive producer, said: “I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world.”

Other producers include Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, and Stacey Souther, with Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Justin Lacob, and Kathryn Everett executive producing.