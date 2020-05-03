Cody Rhodes said AEW doesn’t need “authority figure” on TV

May 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Cody Rhodes said AEW doesn’t need a “general manager” or “authority figure” on television:

“Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Bthb says:
    May 4, 2020 at 1:47 am

    Isnt he the ‘authority figure’ in Aew?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Samantha Smart

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal