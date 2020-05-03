Cody Rhodes said AEW doesn’t need “authority figure” on TV
Cody Rhodes said AEW doesn’t need a “general manager” or “authority figure” on television:
“Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 3, 2020
Isnt he the ‘authority figure’ in Aew?