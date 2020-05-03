Becky Lynch plays herself in season five premiere of Billions tonight on Showtime

“Motherf*ckers, just let me in!” And that’s how Becky Lynch marks her first appearance on Billions, the popular Showtime series which will have its fifth season premiere tonight.

“I give you the champion of the world. The Man, Becky Lynch,” Maggie Siff, who plays the role of Wendy Rhoades, tells the rest of the office as she introduces Lynch, who plays herself, after a fight.

It turns out that there’s no character for Lynch and just like the many special guests who came before her, she plays her WWE persona although she is credited as Rebecca Quinn, her real name, on the show. Her appearance will last around 3 minutes.

In related news, Kris Tapley of Netflix’s The Call Sheet podcast used Twitter yesterday to drop major news on Lynch: The Man will be appearing in an upcoming Marvel movie.