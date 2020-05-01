WWE opposing two trademark applications filed by Cody Rhodes

WWE has notified the Untied States Patent and Trademark Office that they intend to appeal two trademark applications filed by Cody Rhodes to trademark the names The Match Beyond and Slamboree.

Cody filed for those trademarks on November 13 and 19 of last year respectively with The Match Beyond a term used to describe WarGames while Slamboree was a name of an old WCW pay-per-view.

AEW will be using the same concept of WarGames for a match they titled Blood & Guts and while they never mentioned WarGames, the term The Match Beyond was always used by WCW to describe the actual match. WWE now uses WarGames as their November special for NXT Takeover.

Slamboree was a WCW pay-per-view which ran from 1993 to 2000 and while all those are part of the WWE Network, there is no record that WWE held the trademark before on the USPTO website with all the previous entries of the name belonging to WCW and marked as “dead.”

The USPTO has granted WWE till July 22 to present their case on why they are objecting to Cody owning these trademarks.