Two WWE executives sell nearly 50,000 shares between them

Two high-ranking WWE officials sold nearly 50,000 shares between them according to documents filed on April 30 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, sold 33,000 shares at a price of $45.46 per share for a total of $1,500,180. Dunn is still in possession of 125,361 WWE shares which have a value of over just $5.5 million at yesterday’s value.

The other executive is Bradley Blum who is the Executive Vice President of Operations. Blum sold 16,358 shares at a price of $45.32 each for a total of $741,344. Blum remains with 3,103 shares which are worth over $136,000 at yesterday’s value.