Notes on Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Chris Jericho and Xavier Woods

– Dave Meltzer reports even though Beth Phoenix and Mauro called the action on NXT this week they were not in attendance. NXT was filmed on Tuesday and they were able to edit Mauro and Phoenix calling the action from their homes.

– Chris Jericho and Xavier Woods have been a hot topic on social media ever since Jericho made a reference to the injured WWE Superstar while doing commentary on AEW Dynamite last night.

During the Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin match, Jericho recalled how Cody once defeated someone named Austin Watson during an amateur wrestling tournament in high school. That is Woods’ real name. Stories from Watson and Cody growing up and attending school in the same area of Georgia have been told by both wrestlers over the years.

Woods tweeted last night after the reference and wrote, “WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW”