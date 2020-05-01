Mandy on MITB: “I just think it’s going to be creative and definitely entertaining”

May 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“Obviously, with times like this, we have to get creative and try to think of some innovative ways. I’m really excited to have a qualifying match, obviously, tomorrow on SmackDown against Carmella. I look to go forward with that and hopefully win and go on to the Money in the Bank ladder match because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I don’t even know how it’s setup or anything. I just think it’s going to be creative and definitely entertaining.”

source: prowrestlingsheet.com

