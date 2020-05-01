Mandy on MITB: “I just think it’s going to be creative and definitely entertaining”

“Obviously, with times like this, we have to get creative and try to think of some innovative ways. I’m really excited to have a qualifying match, obviously, tomorrow on SmackDown against Carmella. I look to go forward with that and hopefully win and go on to the Money in the Bank ladder match because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I don’t even know how it’s setup or anything. I just think it’s going to be creative and definitely entertaining.”

source: prowrestlingsheet.com