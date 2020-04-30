Gronkowski Brings WWE 24/7 Title to Masked Singer After-Show

WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski appeared on the after-show for The Masked Singer, After the Mask, this week and had the 24/7 title with him and showed it off. Gronkowski previously appeared on this season as the White Tiger. He also danced the macarena. You can check out a clip of his appearance below.

As previously reported, Gronkowski is ending his NFL retirement and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.