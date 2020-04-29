WWE’s Next Live Event Not Scheduled Until July

With many of WWE’s live events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next currently-scheduled show is in July. WWE and NXT are currently advertising (h/t to Wrestling Inc) through their events/ticketing sites that the first still-scheduled show is the July 2nd – 4th tour of Japan, followed by shows in mid-July.

Obviously, the pandemic being what it is, all of this is in flux and there’s still a good chance that the shows may be postponed further if need be. That in turn could result in other dates being moved. But as of now, the schedule is:

* July 2: WWE live event in Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena

* July 3: WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena

* July 4: WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena

* July 10: NXT live event in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

* July 10: NXT live event in Citrus Springs, FL at the Community Center

* July 12: NXT live event in Knoxville, TN at the Civic Coliseum

* July 12: WWE live event in Rockford, IL at the BMO Harris Bank Center

* July 17: NXT live event in Tampa, FL at the University Area CDC Gymnasium

* July 25: NXT live event in Orlando, FL at Orlando Live Events

* July 31: SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

* August 21: SmackDown in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* August 22: NXT Takeover: Boston in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* August 23: SummerSlam in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* August 24: RAW in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* August 30: WWE live event in Kalamazoo, MI at the Wings Event Center

* September 7: RAW in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center

* September 12: WWE Supershow live event in Tupelo, MS at the BancorpSouth Arena

* September 18: SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center

* September 21: RAW in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena

* September 25: NXT live event in Indianapolis, IN at the Old National Centre

* September 25: SmackDown in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center

* September 28: RAW in Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

* October 5: RAW in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

* October 17: WWE live event in Savannah, GA at the MLK Jr. Arena

* October 26: RAW in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center

* October 30: SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

* November 6: NXT live event in Greensboro, NC at the Coliseum FieldHouse

* November 7: WWE live event in Springfield, MA at the MassMutual Center

* November 13: SmackDown in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center

* November 15: WWE live event in Macon, GA at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum

* November 16: RAW in Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena

* December 18: SmackDown or WWE live event in Nashville, TN at the War Memorial Auditorium

* December 19: NXT live event in Evansville, IN at the Old National Events Plaza

* December 28: RAW in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center

* Postponed: NXT live event in Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena

* Postponed: WWE live event in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden