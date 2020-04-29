WWE Backstage Misses the Top 150 Cable Shows
WWE’s programming block on FOX Sports 1 all charted among cable originals on Tuesday, with the exception of WWE Backstage. Tuesday saw a “Best of WWE” collection featuring the best WrestleMania matches from John Cena, Triple H, The Undetaker, and Shawn Michaels from 7 PM to 11 PM ET, all of which ranked in the top 150 cable originals.
The John Cena episode at 7 PM brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 124,000 viewers, followed by Triple H’s best WM matches at 8 PM with a 0.05 demo rating and 220,000 viewers. Ratings peaked for The Undertaker’s episode at 9 PM with a 0.08 and 270,000 viewers, while the Shawn Michaels episode at 10 PM scored a 0.05 demo rating and an audience of 217,000 viewers. The shows ranked at #147 (Cena), #112 (Triple H), #94 (Undertaker), and #113 (Michaels). History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island lead the way with a 0.65 demo rating and 3.411 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.
WWE Backstage, meanwhile, failed to hit the top 150 for the second week in a row. The demo rating for last week’s episode isn’t known as a result, but that show drew an audience of 116,000 viewers.
Because this show sucks. It isn’t backstage at all. The first episode of Total Divas was backstage, but it went to reality crap. ETC