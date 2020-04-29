Mysterio Says He Is Open to Putting His Mask On the Line in WWE

Rey Mysterio appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed his career and if he’d put his mask on the line in WWE. He also discussed competing in the Money in the Bank match next month and more. Below are some highlights and a video of today’s show.

Mysterio on getting ready for Money in the Bank: “It’s very hard to prepare for something like this. You have to go based off of instinct. There’s no time to make bad decisions or any wrong moves. You gotta make sure you execute and you’re on point with the task at hand to reach the top of the headquarters with the briefcase that’s going to be hanging off the top.”

Mysterio on navigating through WWE HQ: “I tell you what, it is going to be tough to navigate through the building. I’ve been there a couple of times, maybe five within my whole career with WWE. So, I wish we had a little bit of time to get familiar with the headquarters, but unfortunately, there is no time. So again, when we’re there, we have to know exactly what we’re doing so we can get to the top.”

Mysterio on Murphy and the up and coming WWE talent: “Incredible Murphy has definitely gained my respect. I have a lot of respect for the upcoming talent, man. They’re coming in hot and you know just ready to display what they have in store, so it reminds me of a young Rey Mysterio. You know, when I was coming in back in the mid-’90s, there was no one that was going to hold me back. I was coming in with full force. So, that’s how I see the competitiveness Right now within WWE, and Murphy is one of those guys.”

Mysterio on who influenced his career: “Oh man, I had many wrestlers that influenced me. From the American side, I had Ricky Steamboat, Macho Man Randy Savage, Bret Hart, without a doubt, and then I go back to Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask who were a big influence in my life, in my career. I would actually watch a lot of their matches prior to going to Japan and to ECW back in the day. You know, and in Mexico, I grew up watching the Negro Casas, El Hijo del Santo and Blue Panther, just legends in the sport of Lucha Libre.”

On if he would ever consider putting his mask on the line in WWE: “Why not? If the opportunity came about, I would jump in a heartbeat. I think that’s what makes Lucha Libre exciting, and in this case, to be able to bring Lucha Libre to the WWE and show the WWE Universe the excitement behind the mask vs. hair match, or the mask vs. title match. You know, you just put your heart out there in those matches. So, I would actually love to jump in the ring one of these days before I retire and put my mask on the line against something that is well worth it.”