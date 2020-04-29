Moxley Compares Working With Tony Khan in AEW To Vince McMahon in WWE

In an interview with PWInsider, Jon Moxley discussed how working with Tony Khan in AEW compares to working with Vince McMahon in WWE, noting that Khan is open to ideas and gets excited about them, where as pitching ideas to Vince was like “talking to a door.”

On how Tony Khan compares to Vince McMahon:

“He’s really good dude, man. I think he’s a friend to a most everybody in the roster. Real easy and approachable, and not in a bad way. A lot of people probably at first wanted to be like, oh, he wants to hang out with the wrestlers. He’s just going to be one of those too friendly with the boys type guys. But he’s not that at all. I mean, right now he’s worked in analytics for the NFL draft and doing all this other business stuff. I mean, he’s a really smart guy. He grew up in that family where they have this empire. So he’s got a lot of business sense.

He’s business savvy, but also just an incredibly passionate wrestling fan. He’s so easy to get excited, if I go up like, ‘Dude, I got this idea. What if we did this?’ And he’d be like, ‘Dude, that’s awesome. What if we did this then? And then we can do that.’ And he’ll get all excited like a little kid. And I’ll be like, ‘Hold on, tone it down. Tone it down.’ Which is cool. You want that. Whereas sometimes, I come in and talk to Vince and I’m all excited. I’m like, ‘Dude, okay, here we go. We’re going to do this, this, this. Then this. Then we do this on Raw. And then on pay-per-view this. What do you think?’ And it’s like talking to a door. Dude, hello, I’m giving you awesome.

They’re like, nope. We’re just going to do the same old crap we always do. I’m like, whatever. But yeah, it’s a real good experience where I am. He’s an honest dude. He’s not a carny, and even though he’s business savvy, he’s not like a shark. He’s just an honest, straightforward, good dude.”