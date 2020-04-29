Last chance gauntlet match for final MITB ladder match spot on Raw

Apollo Crews is being replaced in the Money In The Bank ladder match with a new entry to be determined this coming Monday in a last chance gauntlet match.

Crews, who qualified after beating MVP last week, suffered an “injury” on Raw on Monday while wrestling Andrade for the United States title. He was later taken out of the ladder match.

The last chance gauntlet match was announced during The Bump this morning but no participants were revealed. Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy were the ones who lost from Raw’s side and while you can’t really have a gauntlet match with just three people, it’s looking likely that those who didn’t qualify from Smackdown’s side will also be part of this match despite the spot belonging to the Raw brand.