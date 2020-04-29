Jericho to provide commentary on tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Dynamite on TNT tonight will feature the two semi final matches of the TNT Championship tournament.

In the first semi final match, Cody will take on Darby Allin while Lance Archer will take on Dustin Rhodes in the second semi final. Last week, Cody said he would retire if he didn’t go through Kip Sabian but will have a harder task tonight against Archer.

Two other matches have been announced as well, with Brodie Lee vs Marko Stunt, and a no disqualification and no count-out match featuring Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc vs The Best Friends. Penelope Ford and Orange Cassidy will be in their respective corners.