CM Punk Weighs In on David Schultz’ Dark Side of the Ring

Punk posted to his account to praise Cornette and suggest a full episode on Eddie Mansfield, who spoke with Stossel for his 20/20 and revealed secrets about the business, alleging that he did so because of the way promoters would take advantage of talent. Mansfield was interviewed for the Dark Side episode.

Punk also said, “Wrestlers and fans who spend the energy to applaud Shultz slapping Stossel, stop and think, and spend half that wishing there was a way to stick together and stand up for Shultz being black balled. Until then, you’re all missing the point.”