4/29/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a video package hyping one of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals, Cody vs. Darby Allin.

Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho are on commentary, and they run down the card for the show.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin

They lock up and Cody applies a side headlock. Cody goes behind for a waist-lock and then backs Allin into the corner. Allin counters and put Cody in the corner and then takes him down to the mat. Allin goes for a quick pin, but Cody kicks out. Allin delivers a chop block to Cody’s knee and goes to the floor. Allin grabs Cody, but Cody kicks him into the barricade. Cody slams Allin into the apron and goes for a back suplex, but Allin lands on his feet. Allin charges at Cody, but Cody moves and Allin crashes into Brandi and sends her to the barricade. Cody takes out Allin and checks on Brandi, and then tosses Allin back into the ring. Cody stomps on Allin as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cody drops Allin with a right hand. Cody slams Allin to the mat and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Cody delivers a few knee shots and applies an inverted surfboard submission. Allin rolls over and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Cody comes back and stomps on Allin in the corner and then delivers a body shot and an elbow. Cody drapes Allin over the ropes and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Cody stomps on Allin’s hand and delivers a few kicks. Cody locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, but Allin makes it to the ropes. Allin comes back and knees Cody in the head and then takes out Cody’s knee. Allin applies an inverted ankle lock, but Cody breaks the hold. Allin hangs Cody in the corner and connects with a hip attack. Allin takes Cody to the mat and works over his knee. Allin applies a submission and then slams Cody’s knee into the mat. Cody rolls to the floor, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who was at ringside behind the barricade, hits him with a shoe.

Allin gets Cody back into the ring and delivers a headbutt to the back of his knee. Allin takes Cody to the corner and delivers a shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin charges in the corner, but Cody dodges. They charge at each other and take each other down with clotheslines. Cody kicks Allin in the midsection and delivers an uppercut. Cody takes Allin down with a back suplex and then delivers a Disaster Kick. Cody catches Allin with an inside cradle, but Allin kicks out at two. Allin delivers Cross Rhodes to Cody and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Cody applies a Figure Four, and Brandi comes back to ringside. Cody makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Cody comes off the ropes with the Coffin Drop, but Cody blocks it and drops Allin with a clothesline. Allin comes back with a Stunner and goes for another from the ropes, but Cody catches him and delivers Cross Rhodes. Cody goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Cody goes up top and goes for the Coffin Drop, but Allin gets his knees up. Allin hits the Coffin Drop and goes for the cover, but Cody rolls Allin over with a back slide and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody

—

Part two of Scorpio Sky’s story airs. He says Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels were looking for a third guy, and he was excited for it. He says he was nervous because they had been together for a long time, and he didn’t just want to be the third guy; he wanted to prove himself. He says he felt at home when he challenged Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, and his ultimate goal is to be a legend.

A promo from MJF airs. He says he is sure everyone is lost without him on Dynamite. He says he has been able to rehab his injury and his doctor told him his recovery was immaculate. He says his doctor told him he has the strongest nail he’s ever seen. He says he was getting ready for his return, and he ended up cutting himself while shaving. He is wearing a neck brace and says he didn’t bleed out and die like a normal man because he is a warrior. He says he was really looking forward to getting on a germ-filled plane and wrestling in front of six or seven of his peers, but his return will have to wait.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Wardlow vs. Musa

Wardlow drops Musa to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Wardlow slams Musa into the corner and drives his shoulder into the midsection. Wardlow tosses Musa across the ring and slaps him in the face. Musa comes back with a slap of his own, but Wardlow delivers a knee shot. Musa comes back with an enzuigiri, but Wardlow catches him and drives him into the corner. Wardlow puts Musa up top and then drives a knee into his face. Wardlow delivers the F-10 and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

A new edition of The Bubbly Bunch airs. They all talk about the Flim-Flam Challenge from last week and Chris Jericho says since no one in AEW can fight them, they should fight each other. He suggests a Manitoba Melee and they are brawl through the Flim-Flam app. Other guys like Peter Avalon, Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Luther, and Chris Jericho’s dad, and a lot of others, show up, too. Vickie Guerrero is the last one to show up, and then Jericho tells everyone to stop and says that was one of the best Manitoba Melees ever.

—

Match #3 – No Disqualification, No Countout Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

All four men brawl in the ring and then Taylor takes Havoc and Sabian to the floor. Trent takes out Havoc and Sabian with a dive, but Havoc comes back with a chair. He knocks Cassidy out with the chair and then Taylor attacks Havoc. Taylor slams Havoc into the apron and then Sabian takes Trent to the floor. Havoc comes back and suplexes Taylor on a stack of chairs. Havoc goes to hit Taylor with a chair, but Trent spears him. Sabian takes Trent out with a dive and tosses him back into the ring. Sabian stomps on Trent and Havoc takes out Taylor with another chair shot on the outside. Sabian slams Trent into the corner and Havoc puts a ladder in the ring. Havoc sends Trent to the corner and throws the ladder at him. Havoc lays the ladder on the ropes and catapults Trent into it. Havoc goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Havoc takes Trent to the mat and Sabian kicks him in the back. Sabian kicks Trent in the back of the head and Havoc pokes Trent in the eyes. Sabian kicks Taylor to the floor as Havoc hits Trent with the ladder.

Havoc takes Trent to the corner and lays the ladder on the ropes again. Trent comes back with a kick to Havoc and a back elbow to Sabian. Trent comes off the ropes, but Sabian counters with a Backstabber. Sabian goes for the cover, but Taylor breaks it up.Taylor gets sent back to the floor and then Sabian sets Trent on a chair in the corner. Sabian charges, but Trent moves and Sabian hits the turnbuckle. Havoc hits Trent with a chair, but Taylor gets into the ring and hits Havoc with a knee. Trent and Taylor hit Havoc with chairs and hug over him. Taylor and Trent drop Sabian tot he mat and Taylor goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Taylor puts a chair in the corner, but Sabian slams him into it. Trent chops Sabian and drops him with a tornado DDT.Trent stomps Havoc in the corner and then hits Sabian in the face with a chair. Trent goes for the cover, but Havoc breaks it up. Trent hits Havoc with the chair and lays Sabian on the ladder. Trent climbs up top, but Havoc cuts him off.

Havoc takes Sabian off the ladder and climbs up, but Trent sends him to the mat. Trent stands up, but Havoc comes back and pulls him down on the ladder. Havoc and Sabian slam Trent onto chairs and then they go for a double cover, but Taylor breaks it up. Havoc hits Taylor with a chair, but Taylor comes back and slams Havoc onto the chair. Taylor delivers a pile driver to Sabian on the chair and goes for the cover, but Ford pulls Taylor off the cover. Taylor leans the ladder in the corner and bites Havoc’s ear. Taylor sends Havoc to the corner and charges, but Havoc back drops Taylor onto the ladder. Cassidy gets into the ring and drapes Havoc over the ropes. Cassidy hits Havoc with a chair and then causes Ford to kick Sabian in the face. Cassidy dodges all of Ford’s moves and causes Ford to takes Sabian out with a Spear on the floor. Cassidy drops Havoc on the top turnbuckle and then takes out Ford and Sabian on the floor. Taylor delivers a running pile driver to Havoc on a stack of chairs and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Best Friends

—

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is in her dental office. She delivers another rule for being a role model. She says that rule number two is that not everyone can be a role model. She says people who wear classes, fat people, people who are wannabees, and people who have snaggle teeth cannot be role models. She shoes pictures of Tony Schiavone for all of these examples.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Shawn Spears vs. Baron Black

They lock up and Black goes for a hammer-lock, but Spears counters into a wrist-lock. Black turns it into a side headlock take down, but Spears counters with an elbow to the face. Spears drops Black to the mat and then delivers a chop in the corner. Black comes back with a few chops of his own, but Spears delivers a spine buster. Spears delivers a series of left hands and suplexes him to the mat. Spears puts a foot on Black’s chest and goes for the cover, but Black gets out of it. Spears goes for a suplex, but Black counters and delivers an uppercut. Black delivers a few more chops and charges at Spears in the corner. Spears counters with a boot to the face and delivers the C-4. Spears locks in the Sharpshooter and Black taps out.

Winner: Shawn Spears

—

A vignette of Taz analyzing Lance Archer’s Blackout finishing move is shown.

—

A video of Marko Stunt talking about stepping up to the plate is shown. He says due to the circumstances, his teammates cannot be here, but he is going to try his best. He says he can take a lot more than is being done to him.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Marko Stunt vs. Mr. Brodie Lee

Stunt runs at Lee, but Lee throws him to the mat. Stunt runs the ropes and dodges some clotheslines, but Lee takes him down with a boot to the face. Lee chops Stunt and then chokes him in the corner. Lee delivers another chop and then stands on his face. Lee delivers an elbow in the corner and throws Stunt across the ring. Stunt goes to the apron, and Lee walks around the ring. Stunt goes for a dive, but Lee catches him and slams him to the floor. Stunt gets into the ring at the nine count, but Le grabs him. Lee goes for a suplex, but Stunt lands on his feet. Stunt kicks Lee in the face, but Lee comes back and drops Stunt to the mat. Lee picks Stunt up and delivers a sit-out power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mr. Brodie Lee

—

A video from Jon Moxley airs. He says it was only eight weeks ago that he won the title in front of fans, but it seems like a lifetime. He says one day, we will all be back together, but now is a good time to be thankful. He says he is thankful for Old No. 7, his wife, steel chairs, and he is most thankful that AEW is live next week. He says he is going to throw things in the truck and he will be live next week. He says he has a target on his back, but says people step up to him they better be ready. He says remember to stay inside, support local businesses, and call your grandmother.

—

Next week: MJF returns, Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian, and Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) in a Tag Team Street Fight.

—

Match #6 – AEW TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Dustin Rhodes (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Lance Archer

Archer backs Rhodes into the corner, but Rhodes comes back and delivers a few right hands. Archer takes Rhodes down with a shoulder tackle, and Rhodes goes to the outside. Rhodes gets back into the ring and kicks Archer in the midsection. Archer runs the ropes, but Rhodes pulls the ropes down and sends Archer to the floor. Rhodes delivers a shot to Archer on the outside and drops Archer to the floor. Archer gets back into the ring, but Rhodes backs him into the corner. Rhodes delivers a few shots and goes for the power slam, but Archer blocks it and takes Rhodes out with the Pounce. Rhodes goes to the floor, and Archer follows. Archer grabs a chair, but Rhodes kicks it out of his hands. Rhodes grabs the chair, but Archer kicks it into his face. Rhodes is cut open and Archer slams him into the ring apron. Archer tosses Rhodes back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer has Rhodes grounded in the corner, but Rhodes fights back with right hands. Rhodes fights to his feet, but Archer drops him again and delivers right hands of his own. Rhodes rolls to the floor, but Archer follows and slams him into the timekeeper’s table. Archer delivers more shots, but Rhodes fights back. Archer drops Rhodes to the floor and then gets him back into the ring. Archer kicks Rhodes in the back and suplexes him to the mat. Ancher delivers more right hands on the mat. Archer grinds his fingers into the wound on Rhodes’s head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer has Rhodes in a neck-wrench. Rhodes gets to his feet and delivers a few shots. Rhodes kicks Archer in the midsection and delivers Code Red. They exchange shots and then Rhodes drops Archer with a clothesline. Rhodes kicks Archer in the midsection and delivers an uppercut. Rhodes delivers the power slam and then takes him to the corner. Rhodes delivers a few shots, but Archer gets free. Archer goes for the choke slam, but Rhodes counters and delivers the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out at one. Rhodes goes up top and comes off, but Archer catches him and delivers a choke slam. Archer goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Archer walks the ropes and takes Rhodes out with a moonsault. Archer goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Archer takes Rhodes to the corner and delivers a few shots. He puts Rhodes up top and goes for the Blackout, but Rhodes gets free. Rhodes kicks Archer in the face and goes for Cross Rhodes, but Archer ducks and delivers a choke slam.

Archer goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out and gets Archer in a back slide. Archer kicks out at two and drops Rhodes to the mat. Archer rips the turnbuckle pad off and slams Rhodes into it a few times. QT Marshall comes to ringside to throw in the towel, but Brandi tells him no. Cody comes out and takes the towel from Marshall and Archer pulls Rhodes back into the ring. Archer slams Rhodes’s head into the mat a few times and then gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

-After the match, Cody, Brandi, and Marshall get into the ring to help Dustin. Archer stares at them all. Cody and Archer will meet in the Tournament Finals on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Double or Nothing.