WWE’s June event at MSG has been postponed

WWE was set to return to Madison Square Garden for a major event, but this too has been delayed as expected. The show was scheduled for 3/22 then pushed back for 6/27. Now it would appear this event will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the official announcement from MSG representatives.

“The WWE live event which was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden, and previously rescheduled for Saturday, June 27, has been further postponed. Additional information will be made available in the near future. Original tickets will be honored for the new event date.”