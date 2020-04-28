WWE tour in Australia and New Zealand in August postponed due to coronavirus

The upcoming WWE tour in Australia and New Zealand set for August has been postponed according to TEG Dainty, the promoters who work with WWE to run shows in the two countries.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work with WWE to secure our new return dates. The superstars of Monday Night RAW can’t wait to get back and put on one hell of a show for you in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland,” a statement on their Twitter read.

WWE announced in February that they would be going to Melbourne on August 6, Sydney on August 7, and Auckland on August 8 for three live events celebrating 35 years of live event tours in Down Under.

The prospects of WWE running a show with fans inside a large arena this year seem to be fading away as the coronavirus continues to disrupt the everyday lives of people around the world.