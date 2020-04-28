WWE gifts Captain Tom Moore a personalized WWE title for 100th birthday

WWE has given Captain Tom Moore a personalized replica WWE title to celebrate his 100th birthday. Moore, a British World War II vet, has made headlines over the past few weeks for his efforts in raising money to the NHS in the United Kingdom.

“As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @CaptainTomMoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you,” WWE champion Drew McIntyre wrote on Twitter.

Moore, at the age of 99, began walking around his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of raising £1,000 by his 100th birthday. By 26 April he had raised over £29 million. He was also featured in a cover version of the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, with proceeds going to the same charity.