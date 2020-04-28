Moose Brings Back And Wins TNA World Heavyweight Title At IMPACT Rebellion

Apr 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Michael Elgin was set to challenge Tessa Blanchard for the IMPACT World Title in a triple threat match that also featured Eddie Edwards. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blanchard and Edwards were unable to make it to IMPACT Rebellion. Elgin did show up and he wanted to be crowned the new IMPACT World Champion.

Instead, Moose presented him with a different opportunity.

After running through TNA originals in recent weeks and months, Moose brought back the TNA World Heavyweight Title and was willing to offer Elgin a shot. Hernandez tossed his name into the mix and fans were treated to a new triple threat main event for Rebellion.
Moose was victorious in the bout, pinning Hernandez with the No Jackhammer Needed Spear.

One Response

  1. Bulldawg says:
    April 29, 2020 at 10:44 am

    He should have already been World Champion

