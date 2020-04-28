Jinder Mahal returns after 10 months injured

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE last night nearly a year after he was injured.

Mahal suffered a ruptured patellar tendon against Ali at a live event on June 15 of last year in Denver and had to undergo surgery to repair it. Typical recovery time for such an injury takes up to a year with Mahal returning in 10 months.

The Canadian WWE Superstar of Indian descent wrestled Akira Tozawa in his first match back and won with his Khallas finishing move.

Mahal was originally part of the Smackdown brand but then got drafted to Monday Night Raw.