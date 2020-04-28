Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released from WWE
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cain Velasquez has been released from his WWE contract before his wrestling career in the company even started.
Velasquez only made a handful of appearances, starting with the Smackdown debut on FOX and then facing Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia for the WWE title. That was the last time Cain was on WWE television and he lost that match fairly quickly tapping out to the then WWE champion.
He did wrestle in a non-televised live event teaming up with Humberto Carrillo but that was his second and last match in a WWE ring.
Days after his debut on Smackdown on FOX, Marc Raimondi from ESPN reported that Velasquez has signed a “lucrative, multi-year” contract with WWE.
Velasquez uploaded a photo at WWE headquarters last month with Ronda Rousey but nothing ever came out from that meeting.
The former UFC Heavyweight champion was supposed to be part of the Royal Rumble but plans changed and he was left out of the match as well.
Well, cutting a big contract like that should save the WWE from having to go ahead with the reported NXT and NXT UK purges.
Can Brock be next?
Thank god.
Before Cain Velasque joined the WWE and had 2 matches he was wrestling for AAA so Cain could go back there if he wishes. Cain Velasque is also a MMA Fighter so he could join Filthy Tom Lawler’s Team Filthy in MLW. Cain could also wrestle Jake Hager in AEW.
Brock would bury everyone there if he went to AEW in squashs including Kenny Omega so AEW shouldn’t hire him. Brock in NJPW almost killed NJPW as New Japan was in a very dark place during that era and he certainly didn’t help the perception will everyone feeling that Inoki lost his (Inoki’s) mind as Brock was only there for the money.
Brock Lesnar in Billy Corgan’s NWA promotion where Brock can face Scott Steiner would be interesting match to watch.