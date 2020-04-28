Chris Jericho on his chemistry with Tony Schiavone

“So, I’m basically relying on the expertise of Tony Schiavone to carry me through it. Then I realized we had great chemistry, which is no surprise: we always had great chemistry if you look at the work we did in the late ’90s in WCW. I feel like since the legendary Jim Ross is not available, I’ll step in to do the best I can to provide commentary and some energy. When you’re working in front of just a few people there, the more energy you can have the better. If there ever was some dead spot, I thought I could make some noise since I’m this semi-obnoxious heel anyway. It has been a lot of fun. I hope in the future I can do some more.”