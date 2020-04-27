Slater says he was burned out for a few different reasons prior to getting released

Former WWE superstar Heath Slater opened up about his time in WWE and how he was burned out for a few different reasons prior to getting released.

Speaking on the latest “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” podcast, Slater discussed how he was feeling prior to getting laid off.

“Yeah, I lost my job … but I was burnt out, man. Burnt the hell out,” he explained. “I knew it. Family knew it. My coworkers knew it. I was just burned out. Fourteen years; four years developmental, ten years on the road. To where it’s like, you can be promised, you can be told, you can even have it in your hand and ready, and it just changes at the drop of a dime.”

“Then it’s one of those things where like putting everyone over for ten years will take a toll on somebody,” Slater continued. “Confidence, and your drive, your fire, all of that … it’s like, my goodness … I do everything you ask and, like, I can’t get a bone? That type of thing. I went through those a lot. A lot! And I wish I would’ve took more control. Walked in and said, ‘Why is this happening? Why are we doing this? Why can’t we do it this way? I have fifteen other damn great reasons why we could it this way, but why are we going that way?’ It takes a toll on you a little bit.”