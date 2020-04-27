WWE RAW Report – 4/27/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton welcome us. They’re joined by the returning Samoa Joe on commentary. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go to the ring and MVP is already out for another edition of The VIP Lounge. He hypes this upcoming unique Money In the Bank ladder matches and says he will have the competitors for the men’s match as his guests tonight. He introduces Rey Mysterio first. Rey comes out as we see ladders all around the arena. MVP introduces Aleister Black next. MVP introduces Apollo Crews next, and says he is his pick to win the whole match.

MVP asks them all what it will mean to win Money In the Bank. He asks Rey first but interrupts and speaks for him. He does the same for Black and Crews. Crews goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega with Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade. Vega laughs and says absolutely no one in the WWE Universe wants to hear what Crews has to say. She says what the entire world is talking about is… not the three of them in the ring, but the world can’t get enough of Andrade, Garza and Theory.

Vega, speaking from the stage, says these three men are the future of WWE. The others in the ring don’t measure up to her trio. She continues running down the three Superstars in the ring. They walk down the ramp now, knocking over MVP’s velvet rope. We see the MITB briefcases hanging above the ring as Vega’s group enters the ring. MVP and the other three are annoyed with the interruption. Vega says they need to do what’s right for RAW and let her three guys take their Money In the Bank spots. MVP says that sounds like a challenge. Rey says Vega is crazy if she thinks they will give their spots up. Rey says it sounds like Vega came out here to pick a fight. A six-man brawl breaks out.

Rey, Black and Crews stand tall after the brawl. Vega regroups with her three Superstars at ringside as Rey’s music hits. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black vs. Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Andrade

Back from the break and Aleister Black is in the ring with Angel Garza for this six-man match. Garza offers a shake to start and they go at it with Zelina Vega yelling from ringside.

Garza and Black trade holds now. Black takes Garza down and works on his leg. Garza ends up turning it around and pounding on Black as Vega looks on. They get back up and Black takes Garza right back down with a hip toss. Black grounds Garza in the middle of the ring. Apollo Crews and Austin Theory end up coming in and going at it. Crews with a big stalling suplex for a close 2 count. Crews works on the arm now but Theory takes him to the corner. Crews turns it around out of the corner and nails a big dropkick. Crews with more offense before grounding Theory by his arm.

Rey Mysterio tags in and works Theory into the corner, unloading with shoulder thrusts. Rey sends Theory face-first into the turnbuckle for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Andrade tags in to take over on Rey. Rey counters and sends Andrade into position for 619 but misses as Andrade’s partners pull him to safety. Crews and Black run in to hit the ropes, then leap out with big dives on their opponents. Crews and Black return to the ring to stand with Rey as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is in control of Black, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Theory with a 2 count. Theory puts Black on his shoulders and drops him into the top turnbuckle as Vega smiles at ringside. Theory dumps Black with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Black gets hit with a cheap shot from the apron and Theory keeps him down. Black finally fights back out of the corner. Black rolls Theory up for a 2 count. Black kicks Theory back but Theory stays on him and stops the tag attempts. Black with a big shot to the chest to get an opening.

Rey and Andrade tag in at the same time and go at it. Rey goes to work but gets sent to the apron. Rey fights back in and hits a seated senton from the top. More back and forth with Rey getting the upperhand for a close 2 count. Rey ends up getting sent out to the floor, falling on his face as Andrade takes back control with an assist. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza stops Rey from tagging Crews. Theory tags back in and presses Rey high in the air, then drops him on the mat. Theory keeps control for another 2 count. Andrade and Rey go back at it now. Crews and Theory get the hot tags at the same time. Crews unloads with thrusts in the corner and then hits a big Spinebuster on Andrade when he runs in. More back and forth between the two teams. Theory with another close 2 count on Crews. Theory and Andrade team up to send Crews to the floor. Theory turns around to a big knee from Black. More chaos from the two sides now. Andrade and Crews are alone in the ring going at it. Andrade levels Crews with the big elbow for a close 2 count.

Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT from Andrade and ends up hitting the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Apollo Crews, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Vega looks on from ringside and she’s shocked. Crews stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays.

– Tom hypes the continuation of the Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration and sends us to a video on the first of Triple H’s Top 10 Defining Moments. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Triple H throwback video.

– We see Andrade arguing with Zelina Vega backstage. Charly Caruso interrupts and asks Andrade what happened in the match. Andrade says his partners let him down and those opponents can’t beat him in a title match. They walk off. Apollo Crews walks up and calls them sore losers. He says he knows he can beat Andrade twice in one night. Crews is all smiles. Andrade comes back over and they have words. Andrade says he will put his title on the line, any time. Crews smacks Andrade in the face. Vega talks trash in Crews’ face and grants him the title shot for later tonight. Crews laughs and taunts Andrade as he and Vega leave.

– Tom leads us to a video package on Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Their contract signing will take place later tonight.

– Still to come, Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax.

– Tom leads us to #8 in the Triple H top 10 countdown. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Triple H video.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes Asuka as the MITB briefcases hang above the ring. Asuka takes the mic and rants after a replay of Nia Jax’s recent win over Kairi Sane. Asuka goes on about making Jax tap out in the past. The music interrupts and out comes Jax. Out next comes Shayna Baszler.

Baszler pulls Asuka out of the ring before the bell, working her over on the outside. Jax watches from the ring. Baszler launches Asuka into a bunch of ladders. Jax comes right out and drops Baszler. Jax grabs Asuka and manhandles her some but gets superkicked. Baszler then nails Jax with one of her kicks. Baszler is the only one standing now as she brings a ladder over and lays it against the steel ring steps. Jax ends up sending Baszler into the barrier. Asuka looks to capitalize but she turns around to Jax running her over at ringside.

Jax rolls Asuka into the ring with Baszler. Jax tosses a ring in the ring and comes in. Jax picks the ladder up and charges, dropping Asuka and Baszler with it at the same time. They end up out on the floor. Jax presses the ladder high, looking down at Asuka and Baszler on the floor. She drops the ladder and smiles as her music starts up. The match never started. We go to replays with Jax standing tall alone in the ring.

– Still to come, Bobby Lashley and Lana will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Lana backstage with Bobby Lashley. Lashley says he knows Lana wants to help him out but it would be better if she doesn’t go to the ring with him tonight. Lana asks if he doesn’t want her out there with him. Lashley says that’s not it, she’s just so beautiful that he gets distracted and loses focus when she’s out there. Lana understands and is all smiles as Lashley heads to the ring.

Bobby Lashley vs. Denzel Dejournette

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley as WWE NXT Superstar Denzel Dejournette waits in the ring.

The bell rings and here we go. Denzel goes behind with a lock up. Lashley fights out and launches Denzel over his head with a belly-to-belly. Lashley keeps control and rocks Denzel in the face while they’re on the mat. Lashley takes it to the corner and unloads on Denzel. They run the ropes and Denzel catches a kick, then slaps Lashley in the face. They run the ropes again and Lashley kicks Denzel, then clubs him to the mat.

Lashley with a big suplex, driving Denzel into the mat. Lashley is upset after the shot to the mouth. Lashley drives Denzel into the mat again. Lashley waits for Denzel to get up, then hits the Spear for the easy win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and has his arm raised as we go to replays. Lashley celebrates as the music plays.

– Tom sends us to a video on Liv Morgan’s win over Ruby Riott from last week as the announcers discuss their feud. Ruby will get a rematch tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott

We go back to the ring and out first comes Liv Morgan as Mike Rome does the introductions. Ruby Riott is out next for this rematch from last week.

Back from the break and they go at it. Ruby turns it around and unloads in the corner. Ruby charges but Liv sends her face-first into the turnbuckle. They tangle in the corner and Liv dumps Ruby on her face. Liv catches a kick and rocks Ruby with a big right hand in the corner. Liv whips Riott into the corner and follows up with a back splash.

Ruby ends up catching Liv with a Riott Kick out of nowhere but Liv kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two. Liv catches Riott with her Ob-Livion move for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, the music hits as Liv stands tall. We go to replays. Byron interviews Liv in the ring and asks if this is the start of a new chapter for her. Liv has had so many chapters and will have so many more but she feels like so many other people her age – she’s trying to figure out who she is and what she’s doing, but she’s confident that she will figure it out. Byron congratulates her and she thanks him.

– Back from the break and we get another Triple H video.

– The announcers hype the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– Charly is backstage with Nia Jax now. Jax gets upset over being asked about Shayna Baszler and screams before walking off.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage with a promo on RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar are much more serious than they were in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment last week. They go on about how The Profits have never beat them, in NXT or RAW, and only rise to the top when they’re not around. They say The Profits will only be second best as long as they are around, but they are them to prove them wrong. Erik and Ivar end the promo by declaring they want the smoke. Tom calls it a hell of a challenge.

– Tom says Jinder Mahal will return next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Triple H throwback video.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring and Akira Tozawa is out first. Jinder Mahal is out next, making his return.

The bell rings and Mahal sends Tozawa right to the mat. Jinder with more offense before sending Tozawa to the floor. Jinder manhandles Tozawa on the outside, sending him into the apron, then launching him into the barrier.

Jinder works Tozawa over some more and brings him back into the ring. Mahal plants Tozawa in the middle of the ring with a running Samoan Drop and then stalks him, getting hyped up as he waits for Tozawa to get back up. Jinder easily drops Tozawa again with The Khallas and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Jinder exits the ring and talks some trash on the ramp.

– Charly approaches Andrade backstage but Zelina Vega isn’t letting her ask the questions. Vega says Charly will never ask Andrade another question and must go through her from now on. Vega and Andrade walk off. Angel Garza walks up and flirts some with Charly, asking if maybe in the future they might can get better acquainted. He hands her a rose and she thanks him. Garza walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another Triple H video.

WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

We go back to the ring and Apollo Crews is out. WWE United States Champion Andrade is out with Zelina Vega. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match.

The bell rings and they lock up. Crews takes Andrade to the corner and they break as the referee counts. Crews backs off but Andrade takes him down by his arm and goes to work. They tangle some and Andrade ties Crews up on the ropes, focusing on the arm. The referee orders them to break as Vega cheers Andrade on. They lock up again and Andrade takes control. Crews ends up fighting back and nailing a dropkick. Andrade goes to the floor for a breather but Crews follows.

Crews attacks on the outside but Andrade fights back as the referee counts. Crews rolls Andrade back in and follows but Andrade stomps away to turn it back around. Andrade unloads in the corner and puts the knee to the face after beating Crews down. Crews looks to pull some impressive offense or counter off but Andrade dropkicks him out of the corner.

Andrade looks to capitalize but misses in the corner and lands hard out on the floor after a counter. Crews goes for the moonsault to the floor but Andrade rocks him and gets the upperhand. Crews looks to have tweaked his knee, according to Tom. Vega applauds Andrade while Crews is down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade works Crews over. Andrade with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Andrade works Crews over but gets kicked back. Andrade comes right back with a sliding kick to the head as Vega applauds. Andrade unloads with strikes in the corner from the floor. Andrade comes back in and unloads with boots in the corner as the referee warns him.

Vega hypes Andrade up but he misses the running double knees as Crews moves. Crews comes right back with the Olympic slam. Both are down now. They get up and Crews unloads with strikes. Crews with a big clothesline before ramming Andrade back into the corner. Crews with more offense off adrenaline. Crews with a running splash in the corner. Crews with an overhead belly-to-belly. Crews yells out and Vega looks worried. Crews runs into a big boot from Andrade.

Andrade goes to the top but Crews cuts him off with a kick. Crews climbs up and dumps Andrade to the mat. Crews with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Andrade escapes a suplex and sends Crews into the turnbuckle. Andrade runs into the corner and hits the double knees but Crews somehow kicks out at 2. Vega is frustrated but still cheering Andrade on.

More back and forth between the two as they get to their feet now. Andrade counters Crews’ offense and the Gorilla Press attempt, and drops him on his head with a big DDT. Andrade slowly makes the cover but Crews still kicks out. Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT and Andrade rolls him for a 2 count. Crews with an enziguri, fighting through the pain. Crews drives Andrade down for another close 2 count. Vega is shocked and frustrated at ringside. They end up on the top and trade shots. Crews headbutts Andrade to the mat. Crews goes for a Frogsplash but lands bad on the knee and Andrade moves.

Andrade tries to take advantage and immediately capitalize but the referee backs him off so he can check on Crews. Crews wants to continue but he crawls into the corner and rests his head on the turnbuckle. Crews hopes to keep the match going but the referee calls it and says he is unable to compete.

Winner: Andrade

– After the bell, Andrade and Vega stand tall with the title as the music hits. We go to replays. Crews is still down in the corner, being checked on by the referee, and shaking his head.

– Still to come, the Rollins vs. McIntyre contract signing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another throwback Triple H video, #3 in the top 10 they’re showing during tonight’s RAW.

– We see what happened to Apollo Crews in the match with Andrade. Tom says he is being evaluated by medics and we will follow up later.

– We cut to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. They respond to the earlier promo by The Viking Raiders and accept the challenge for a title match, telling them to show up next week and they can get the smoke.

– We get a video package on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, focusing on how she won both titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and has been on top since then. This footage was from her WWE 24 special.

– Still to come, the WWE Title match contract signing for Money In the Bank. Back to commercial.

Ever-Rise vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. NXT’s Ever-Rise is in the ring – Chase Parker and Matt Martel.

Ricochet starts off with Martel and goes right to work. Cedric quickly tags in with fast offense for another 2 count. Ricochet comes back in and keeps control until a distraction allows Martel to clothesline him from behind with a big shot. Parker tags in and they unload on Ricochet with big double team moves. Parker covers Ricochet with a 2 count.

Parker keeps Ricochet down and talks trash. Parker drops him again and boots him in the head to mock him. Martel comes back in and drops Ricochet with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Ricochet sends Martel into the corner, and Parker also goes down due to some miscommunication. Ricochet crawls as Cedric reaches for the tag. Martel tries to stop the tag. Cedric and Parker tag in at the same time.

Cedric fights off the double team and unloads on both opponents, using them against each other. Cedric with a running forearm to Parker in the corner. Cedric and Ricochet with big double teaming now. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Martel ends up pulling Cedric to the floor and sending him face-first into the apron.

Ricochet takes Martel out again. Parker rolls Ricochet for a close 2 count. Ricochet comes right back with a close 2 count. Cedric tags back in and drops Parker on his head for the fast-paced win.

Winners: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Ricochet and Cedric stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. MVP appears on the big screen and applauds Ricochet and Cedric. He says he was inspired the NFL Draft to re-introduce Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink of NXT. They appear on each side of him now. MVP says last week’s win for Cedric and Ricochet was a fluke, according to Vink and Thorne. He sees a rematch in the future, one that could be straight up… ballin’! Cedric and Ricochet stand tall in the ring and indicate that they welcome the rematch. MVP stands backstage with Vink and Thorne to end the segment, apparently their new manager. Or the set up to a swerve next week?

– Still to come, Rollins and McIntyre are here.

– Back from the break and we get the #2 Triple H video from tonight’s countdown.

– We see Apollo Crews backstage on crutches in the trainer’s room. Charly approaches and says she’s sorry to see him like this as he was well on his way to the title. Crews starts to cry and has no comment. He keeps on crutching away to end the segment.

– We get a video package for the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre feud. They will sign their MITB contract tonight and The King will host the segment.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms The Vikings vs. The Profit for next week.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s main event segment as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler welcomes us. He’s there with a table and chairs for a contract signing. Lawler hypes the Money In the Bank pay-per-view and introduces Seth Rollins first. Rollins comes out wearing a suit, with black gloves, and takes a seat at the table. Lawler introduces WWE Champion Drew McIntyre next and out he comes, also wearing street clothes, all-black. We see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring.

Drew, somewhat friendly, tells Lawler to leave the ring and The King says he thinks that’s a good idea. Drew takes a seat but stands back up and signs the contract, with the title belt on the table. Drew encourages Seth to sign now and says Seth is the one who jumped him a few weeks ago, they can get this done in 20 seconds. Rollins signs as Drew says time is ticking.

Rollins asks Drew if he thinks he wants this. Rollins says he doesn’t want this, he has to do this. Yes he started it, he dropped Drew to get his attention, to get them to this point, to this match, to get the WWE Title where it needs to be. Rollins says this isn’t about him or Drew, it’s bigger than all of us. He says Drew will be a great champion some day, he’s a great fighter, a warrior, and an honorable man, but he’s not a leader. Rollins is a leader. Rollins goes on about how he’s always been a leader in his career, and people have always followed. Now more than ever, this industry, the WWE Universe, needs someone they can follow, someone to guide them. They need a leader.

Rollins goes on about how he suffered for the title and says Drew doesn’t have to. Rollins doesn’t want what happened to him to happen to Drew. That is his burden to carry. Rollins goes on and Drew says that was a really passionate speech. Drew says things are clear to him now and he’s sure they are clear to everyone watching around the world… it’s clear that Rollins is completely full of shit.

Drew asks Rollins exactly where his followers are. The fans turned on him. It’s never Seth’s fault. Drew doesn’t know what is going on in Rollins’ warped brain but he does know one thing – he will not let Rollins win the title, under any circumstances. Drew will give him a few pieces of advice though – number one, shut your mouth. Stop talking. Forever. No one wants to hear Rollins talk, be it right now, backstage, online, he assumes to Rollins’ family and friends as well. Drew says Rollins gets his foot stuck in his mouth while his head is stuck up his ass. Number two, Rollins jumped him a few weeks ago and didn’t finish the job. Drew tells him to finish the job at Money In the Bank. Go for the throat because he sure will go for Seth’s. They both stand up and face off.

Rollins says at Money In the Bank, the big picture will become very clear and trust him, Drew will be better off for it. Seth signs the contract. Seth tells Drew to have faith. Drew immediately slams Seth’s face in the table. Seth comes back after Drew clears the way of the table. Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Rollins is down in pain. Drew talks trash and waits for him to get up. Drew waits for a Claymore Kick but Murphy attacks him out of nowhere from the apron. Drew tries to fight but gets beat down. Rollins gets up and seems upset with Murphy at first. Rollins aggressively hugs Murphy. Drew suddenly hits a Claymore out of nowhere, leveling Murphy as Rollins is moved out of the way.

Drew stands tall as his music starts up. Drew yells out at Rollins, who retreats and watches from the ramp. We go to replays. Drew stands tall with the WWE Title belt in hand as Rollins stares back from the ramp. RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.