AS I SEE IT April 27: WWE was at death’s door two weeks ago, but it’s better now…

Everyone remembers this news from last week’s blog, right?

“WWE released or furloughed over 50 WWE and NXT wrestlers, agents, producers in the biggest talent bloodbath in the company’s history. That doesn’t even count corporate staff at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.”

If you didn’t know better, after reading that, then all the names of those released that I included; you’d swear WWE was at death’s door.

But Dave Meltzer also noted the following the next day:

“WWE was far better set than other companies to deal with COVID-19. They made these cuts simply to look good before Wall Street, and made the cuts to ensure large profits for Wall Street. While without crowds and with modifications, RAW, Smackdown, NXT and other TV has continued to run. The company has $500 million in reserve to fall back on, aren’t in debt, and are on course to make a profit this year…..even if WWE doesn’t earn one penny in ticket sales, merchandise sales, from WWE Network, or any other source….they will still be in the black.”

Well, despite what the Vincels, WWE staff and alumni love to try and say about Dave Meltzer on social media, podcasts and the like…WWE announced Q1 2020 financial results (month ending March 31) in their First Quarter financial report last week that proved him 100% right.

WWE revenues increased 60% to $291.0 million as compared to the prior year quarter while operating income was $53.3 million as compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Much of this revenue came from their two US TV deals. So far, performance is mixed as Raw ratings were down 16% year over year while USA Network was down 29% (superior to other USA programming) and the top 25 cable networks were down 5%. Smackdown ratings were up 16% year over year while FOX was up 36% (up from previous programming, but not as much as other programming was year to year) and the big four broadcast networks (CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX) were down 6%.

McMahon noted the following in the same Conference Call:

“Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the long-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment.”

Frank Riddick, interim Chief Financial Officer, added:

“In the quarter, we delivered revenue of $291 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $77.3 million exceeding our rescinded guidance as we offset the impact of canceled events by reducing production and other costs. Given the current uncertainties of the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business, we have reduced employee, talent and other costs and delayed approximately $140 million in capital spending related to our new headquarters to strengthen our financial performance going forward and to ensure we have the resources necessary to execute our value creation strategy.”

In other words, WWE laid off over 50 people to look better for Wall Street…just like Meltzer said it would. Just like he said, the layoffs were designed for Wall Street, with WWE stock closing at $44.79 per share ($45 in after hours trading) coming off the earning call…. up nearly 15 percent from the day before.

As I said last week, this isn’t a normal situation where those released can readily go work for independents or other promotions, because there aren’t any running shows right now due to State and local stay-at-home decrees.

There won’t be more than a handful of slots available with AEW, no matter what money the Khans have or Turner gave AEW in their TV deal….until there’s some new normal with a reasonable ability for people to travel, and presumably crowds to work in front of. There will be no conventions and autograph signings to appear in front of. Until then, those released by WWE are screwed. Even those who were only furloughed (versus outright released) may get their jobs back and they may not.

That’s what makes what WWE did so disgusting. If that’s not bad enough, on NXT they’re doing what appears to be a storyline with Drake Maverick, one of those listed as released. In the storyline(?) the implication is that if he has to win the interim NXT cruiserweight title to get rehired. After his release, Maverick tweeted a tearful post seen all over the wrestling Internet and noted he’d work his last three matches and give his best

If his release is legitimate, this storyline is cruel. If it’s storyline and he isn’t being released, it’s cruel to those who HAVE been released and borderline illegal (or at least unethical) for a publicly held company to announce such a release in legitimate business posts (as opposed to Vince McMahon “You’re Fired’ or stipulation loser leave storylines).

One of the wrestlers released, No Way Jose, was forced to fly from Seattle to Orlando on April 15 to make the taping. He was then released, but not before taking a selfie of him on the Airport Shuttle, which has become part of a new t-shirt with the message “I’m Just here so I won’t get fired.”. You can find it at this link.

If not his shirt, look online and get a t-shirt and/or other merchandise from your favorite wrestler. Check his/her site, their promotion’s site, Pro Wrestling Tees, or others.

Until next time….