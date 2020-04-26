Viewership for WWE Backstage and Total Bellas

– The fourth episode of the fifth season of Total Bellas, titled Playing Favorites, did a total of 527,000 viewers on Thursday, up 66,000 episodes from episode three.

– WWE Backstage this week with an all-women panel drew 116,000 viewers, down 45,000 viewers from the previous week.

Prior to Backstage, FS1 ran four hours of WWE action with Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable WrestleMania Matches doing 119,000 viewers at 7PM, the Ronda Rousey WWE 24 documentary at 8PM doing 214,000 viewers, and Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable WrestleMania Matches episode that aired afterwards at 9PM doing 299,000 viewers. We do not have a number for the 10PM airing of the WWE 24 episode on Becky Lynch.

