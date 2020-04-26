Notes on Triple H and Terri Runnels

Apr 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– If you weren’t a fan of the Bronco Busters from the Attitude Era, you’re in good company: neither was Terri Runnels. Runnels posted to Twitter in response to someone sharing pictures of her doing the move on a pleased Jerry Lawler, noting, “I hated doing those!”

