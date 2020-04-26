McMahon puts over talent for working during pandemic and details level of cleaning taking place

In the latest conference call with investors, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon detailed the process that’s being done to ensure the safety of WWE Superstars as they tape television three times a week at the Performance Center.

McMahon said that anyone who goes in the facility must fill out a form every time and limiting the amount of people who are allowed all at once inside the PC. They’re also changing the mat, turnbuckles, and ropes in between matches during tapings and doing deep cleaning on very frequent basis.

Interim CFO Frank Riddick added that they’re using a company called Allied BioScience which provides them with an electrostatic spray technology which creates a protective barrier that eliminates places where microbes can hide and keeps surfaces continuously protected for up to 90 days.

“So we coated our facility – the Performance Centers – our warehouses, even our production trucks with all the that in addition to what Vince said. We’re taking every precaution that we have been advised and it’s the best practice to take and then some,” Riddick said.

Vince put over his talent, calling them amazing, for rising to the occasion and entertaining fans at home like no one else could entertain them. “And there are a few that are unable to come down due to a certain things that exist, but nonetheless by and large, I mean, kudos to them they are very special people. They’re extraordinary athletes,” Vince said. “They love to give. That’s what this business about. That’s why you’re into it, is to give and perform for the audience, because the live audience to do that – and that with another kudos to them, because you have to think about that.”