Chelsea Green believes Deonna Purrazzo will be fine post WWE

Apr 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“Like, Deonna has so much potential. She was not used in the capacity she should have been used in. Matt has so much potential and has continued to prove that throughout his entire career. So, whatever Matt does, he’s fine. I’m really excited to see what happens once the world gets back up-and-running. Once indies come back and everything, I’m really excited to see what they do. It’s not necessarily a sad thing. I think for the fans, it was really sad to watch that all unfold on Twitter. But, for myself, and Matt, and Deonna, I think we all know no matter what happens from here on out, this isn’t the end of any road for them. We have so many opportunities nowadays.”

source: wincolumnsports.ca

