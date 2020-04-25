WWE stocks rally to end week on a high

WWE stocks rallied nearly 15% yesterday, ending the week 14.64% higher than the previous day coming off a strong first quarter earnings report that was largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14.64% represented a jump of $5.72 to the price and when markets closed, WWE stocks had a value of $44.79. There was also some activity after hours, rising by an additional 21 cents to finish the week at $45.

This was the highest it has been since March 3 before everything tanked with the pandemic. They are still off from the $60 they were trading at the end of January before stocks took a nose dive in one day after WWE fired both its co-Presidents.