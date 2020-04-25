Moxley Says WWE Backstage ‘Cameo’ Was a Accident

Jon Moxley Says WWE Backstage ‘Cameo’ Was a Accident & Talks Being Busted Open at AEW Revolution

On getting busted open at AEW Revolution:

“I was screwed up….I headbutted that post really hard. It was terrible. But it was funny too because it was one of the biggest matches of my life to date and it was going pretty good early on. Everybody sees someone run into a post every single match and it doesn’t even get a reaction out of fans anymore. But this stuff is dangerous and it’s a physical sport. Five minutes into the match I’m like, ‘One of the biggest matches of my life and I headbutt the friggin’ post.’

I feel blood coming out and the familiar feel of hot blood running into my eyeball but I’ve got an eye patch on so it’s pooling in my eye. I don’t know how deep this thing is and I don’t want to lose so much blood that I get woozy. So for my own safety, I grabbed a towel from the doctor and tried to put pressure on the wound. Then I got powerbombed onto a table and I’m just laying there thinking, ‘Dude, of all times. The biggest match of my life and I’ve gotta go kill myself.’ So, it was kinda a funny story.”

On his recent “cameo” on WWE Backstage:

“The dog was barking and I didn’t know what she was doing. It was nothing. There’s much bigger news going on in the world.”

On how he got involved in Cagefighter:

“I wouldn’t really consider myself an actor per se. Pro wrestling will always be my No. 1 priority but you never know what the future holds. If they called me for an Avengers movie right now, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah! Sign me up!’ It was just a day or two after my WWE contract expired and I was able to pursue whatever I wanted. I got a call from Jay Reso who wrestling fans know as Christian who’s working as an executive producer on this movie. He said they’re looking for somebody with name value in pro wrestling and somebody unattached to WWE. I happened to become available right at that time. He threw my name out there and [the producers] said that was perfect.”