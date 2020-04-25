MITB ladder matches get two more entrants and final two to be decided next week

Two more Superstars have qualified for their Money In The Bank ladder matches which leaves two more – one man and one woman – to complete the two matches.

King Corbin advanced to the men’s MITB ladder match after he defeated Drew Gulak while Lacey Evans overcame Sasha Banks to earn a spot in the women’s ladder match. Both matches took place last night on Smackdown.

Two more matches will take place on next week’s show to determine the last two participants in the two ladder matches. In the men’s match, Otis will take on Dolph Ziggler while Carmella will take on Mandy Rose.

Whoever wins will join Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan in the men’s match and Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Nia Jax, and Lacey Evans in the women’s match.