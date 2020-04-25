Jericho sends a happy 25th anniversary video to Triple H

Former AEW champion Chris Jericho recorded a video to wish Triple H a happy 25th anniversary. Jericho, despite working for the competition, never burned any bridges with the WWE and remains friends with many of the talent there.

“Times and circumstances might change but what doesn’t change is the amazing chemistry I had with Triple H,” Jericho said. “I just wanna wish a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest who ever stepped inside a wrestling ring and to a guy I had killer chemistry with. Every match we ever had was great so, happy 25th anniversary…Lemmy would be very proud of you and here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do!”

Jericho then added, “If I had some water I’d spit it right now but then it probably gets on the phone so I’d have to buy a new phone…so…pretend I spit water!”