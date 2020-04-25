4/24/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown on FOX drew only 2,014,000 viewers last night, registering the worst rating for the show ever since it moved on FOX. The first hour drew 2,050,000 viewers and the second hour had 1,978,000, the first time that an hour of Smackdown did below 2 million viewers. The show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and placed last in both demo and viewership for the first time as well. The NFL Draft did not help things but viewers are quickly tuning away from both Raw and Smackdown every week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid