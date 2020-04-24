No new 2K WWE video game this year

There will be no new WWE video game this year as the company will skip their yearly production for the first time since 1997. The news was announced by interim CFO Frank Riddick yesterday during the conference call with reporters.

2K currently has the license to produce and distribute WWE video games around the world and following the announcement, the @WWEGames Twitter account said that details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise and “some exciting news” will be announced this coming Monday at 7PM ET.

The current game, WWE 2K20, was widely criticized as one of the worst games by both gamers and critics due to its several bugs. This was the first game developed by Visual Concepts for 2K as the previous developer, Yuke’s, decided to leave to produce its own wrestling game.

Justin Leeper, a former writer on the WWE 2K franchise, broke the news weeks ago that 2K would not be producing a new simulation game this year but would publish a different WWE game from a different developer.