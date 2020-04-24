“I Would Love To Experience AEW and Be a Part of It”

Deonna Purazzo had an interview with Gary Cassidy and talked about her next career move after being released from WWE.

I guess ideally, I haven’t been to AEW yet. Britt Baker’s my best friend. She works there. They have a kickass women’s division now. It’s a lot of people I’ve never worked with, and it’s a brand new product. So I would love to experience that and be a part of it.

That being said, if that’s not an option, IMPACT has an amazing women’s division right now. Tessa Blanchard has done some really cool things. Kylie Rae just signed there. Kiera’s there. There’s a really good group of girls, Taya, that are doing awesome stuff that I would also love to be a part of.

I don’t know! I would love to go back to Japan. I’d love to go to Australia again. If I could wrestle in England again, I’d love to do that. I would just love a shot at saying, ‘Screw you WWE!’

You can watch the video of the interview here:



(thanks to Himanshu D)