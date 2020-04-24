Chris Jericho Files Trademark for Flim Flam Dance

Chris Jericho has filed a trademark application for his AEW Dynamite dance. PWInsider reports that Jericho filed the application for “Flim-Flam” on April 19th, which is in relation to the dance he did on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see in the below video, Jericho announced that those who record their own version of the Flim-Flam dance will be featured with music and effects added.

The application is for the following:

US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.